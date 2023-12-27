Skip to Content
Top Stories

Soledad man arrested after allegedly stealing a boat and trailer from Lake San Antonio, deputies say

Monterey County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 6:44 PM

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they have arrested a 39-year-old Soledad man who allegedly stole a boat and trailer from Lake San Antonio.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Valentin Hernandez of Soledad after a deputy spotted the truck in Soledad with a stolen trailer and aluminum boat.

The Sheriff's Office said that the items were taken from Lake San Antonio earlier this month. Monterey County Park Rangers found video footage showing a grey truck driving off with them.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content