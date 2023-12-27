Soledad man arrested after allegedly stealing a boat and trailer from Lake San Antonio, deputies say

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they have arrested a 39-year-old Soledad man who allegedly stole a boat and trailer from Lake San Antonio.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Valentin Hernandez of Soledad after a deputy spotted the truck in Soledad with a stolen trailer and aluminum boat.

The Sheriff's Office said that the items were taken from Lake San Antonio earlier this month. Monterey County Park Rangers found video footage showing a grey truck driving off with them.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine.