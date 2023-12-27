Monterey businesses getting ready for First Night Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif., (KION-TV)- Business owners in Monterey are gearing up for New Year's Eve weekend and they feel this year might be better than last.

They said with “First Night Monterey” happening on Sunday is a double win for their business.

"I think we're going to break a new record this year," said Abdallah Manaseer, owner of Manasiri Crepes & Sandwiches, "As a I see a lot of preparation going on."

Manaseer, said last year on New Year's Eve they had 350 orders.

This year, they're hoping for more and preparations for First Night Monterey are in full swing.

"We're making these amazing posters and we have lots of people that like to volunteer," said Joy Bonfante, volunteer for First Night Monterey. "We're scheduling certain volunteers for certain booths, certain venues we're going to be putting on, so, it's pretty exciting."

Ellen Martin who is the Executive Director of First Night Monterey said they spent around $100,000 to hire musicians, production, staff and more.

The event also contributes to the local, cultural economy by hiring hundreds of people.

Businesses in Monterey can't wait to bring in the new year and they'll be closing later than usual.



"It's the biggest day for us," said Manaseer. "We stay open until 2 a.m. at that night."

Martin said they have about 47 volunteers and they're still looking for more.

For more information on how you can volunteer, click here.