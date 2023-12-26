Three suspects arrested in Christmas Day theft that led to a car chase, deputies say

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects who led deputies on a car chase that ended on Highway 68 and Canyon Del Rey Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said that they had responded to a report of theft from a vehicle that occurred on the Monterey Peninsula.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim called 911 and said that they had tracked their stolen iPhones and wallets to the Crossroads Shopping Center in Carmel.

The victim told deputies that they approached the three suspects about the theft but they fled in a blue Chrysler mini van.

The victim provided the license plate to deputies who were able to locate the van on Laureles Grade Road.

Deputies attempted to stop the van but the driver identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Conner of Salinas refused to stop.

The Sheriff's Office said that deputies continued to pursue the van onto Highway 68 towards Monterey.

Deputies said that the van crashed into a white truck which had one person inside on Highway 68 and Canyon Del Rey Boulevard.

This video shows the aftermath of the crash that happened on Highway 68 and Canyon Del Rey Boulevard in Del Rey Oaks Boulevard. Video courtesy of Monterey Bay Crime/Emergency

Deputies said that the minivan was disabled and they arrested Conner along with 34-year-old Amber Baluga of Salinas and 65-year-old Terry Hunt of Salinas.

Medical personnel treated two of the suspects on scene and the person inside of the white truck was not injured.

Photo courtesy of Monterey Bay Crime/Emergency.

Investigators said that the blue Chrysler mini van was identified as a similar suspect vehicle that was involved in other theft cases throughout Monterey County.

Conner was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including evading a police officer wrong way driver, kidnapping, possession of burglary tools and violating his parole.

Baluga and Hunt were booked into the Monterey County Jail on possession of stolen property and conspiracy charges.