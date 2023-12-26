Skip to Content
Local Capitola brewery robbed just before Christmas, cash register and credit card system stolen

today at 5:55 PM
Published 5:53 PM

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The owners of English Ales Brewery confirmed to KION that their cash register and credit card system was stolen on Saturday night.

The owners made the announcement on their Facebook page on Saturday night.

However, they have received help from neighboring businesses to help them stay open through the holiday season.

KION has reached out to Capitola Police multiple times on this incident and we are waiting on a response.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

