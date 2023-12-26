Fire at Garfield Park Community Church being investigated as arson, firefighters say

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON DEC. 26, 2023 AT 6:36 PM- The Santa Cruz Fire Department confirmed that a fire that took place at Garfield Park Community Church is being investigated as an arson incident.

Firefighters said they responded to a report of a structure fire at the Garfield Park Community Church around 6:45 a.m.

Santa Cruz Fire said they were advised that multiple reporting parties had reported seeing smoke and flames from inside the church.

Firefighters said that they saw heavy smoke coming from the western part of the church.

Santa Cruz Fire said that they did not locate any people inside the church and the fire was put out within 15 minutes.

Firefighters did find multiple spot fires found in various locations throughout the church.

Santa Cruz Fire says that the cause of the fire is arson with no suspects identified at this time. The Santa Cruz Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

In 2020, the Santa Cruz Planning Commission and City Council approved plans to demolish the site and turn it into 16 housing units.

Confirmed structure fire at church in Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz Fire Department has multiple units on scene tackling a structure fire at 111 Errett Circle in Santa Cruz.

Units responded to the call of a structure fire around 6:45 this morning at the Garfield Park Church.

This is an ongoing story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.