California State Parks to partially close areas of Seacliff State Beach and Rio Del Mar Beach due to high tide warnings

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting on Wednesday morning, California State Parks will be closing a couple of areas at Seacliff State Beach and Rio Del Mar Beach due to inclement weather conditions.

Park officials said they will be closing the following locations due to upcoming high tide and storm conditions.

  • Seacliff State Beach lower day-use area and former campground areas.
  • Rio Del Mar Esplanade
  • Rio Del Mar Platform areas.

Park staff said that they will be evaluating those areas on Friday to determine if they are safe to reopen.

