Vehicle fire spreads into two apartment units in Salinas, two families displaced, firefighters said

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire confirmed that two families were displaced after a vehicle fire damaged two apartment units on Sunday morning.

According to firefighters, the fire happened just after 9 a.m. at the Sanborn Place Apartments on the 700 block of Sanborn Place.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found a vehicle fire in a carport that spread into both apartment units. Firefighters said that five people who lived in one unit and a couple who lived in another unit had already evacuated.

The fire was put out in less than 10 minutes. However, both apartment units suffered smoke, fire and water damage.

Salinas Fire said that both families lost majority of their Christmas gifts.

However, firefighters from Salinas Fire Station No. 3 were able to give toys from their toy drive to both families.

Salinas Fire were able to help two families who lost their Christmas gifts in a structure fire on Sunday morning. Photo courtesy of Salinas City Firefighters Association.

Salinas Fire said they wanted to make sure that both families still had Christmas gifts despite the fire damaging both of their homes.

Firefighters said that both units will be habitable again but not for the near future.

Both families are currently getting assistance from the American Red Cross according to the Salinas Fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.