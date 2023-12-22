Greenfield home damaged after speeding car rolls and crashes onto property, says police

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Two people are hurt after Greenfield Police said they were speeding through a neighborhood and lost control of their car, crashing it into a home on Thursday night.

The two people are expected to be okay, according to Greenfield Police. Police also indicated the woman in the vehicle was pregnant.

Both had to be extricated from the vehicle with the help of Greenfield and Pine Canyon fire crews.

Photos of the crash showed the vehicle on its side, resting against the pillar of a home on Oak Avenue and 9th Street.

According to police they're working on potential charges, but are calling it an example of reckless driving they don't want to see during the holidays.