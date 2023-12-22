Skip to Content
Top Stories

Greenfield home damaged after speeding car rolls and crashes onto property, says police

Pine Canyon Firefighters
By
Published 11:56 AM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Two people are hurt after Greenfield Police said they were speeding through a neighborhood and lost control of their car, crashing it into a home on Thursday night.

The two people are expected to be okay, according to Greenfield Police. Police also indicated the woman in the vehicle was pregnant.

Both had to be extricated from the vehicle with the help of Greenfield and Pine Canyon fire crews.

Photos of the crash showed the vehicle on its side, resting against the pillar of a home on Oak Avenue and 9th Street.

According to police they're working on potential charges, but are calling it an example of reckless driving they don't want to see during the holidays.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content