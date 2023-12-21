State approves re-stocking of rainbow trout to Lake San Antonio

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you love fishing in Lake San Antonio then you will be in luck.

The California Department Fish of Wildlife approved restocking of rainbow trout at Lake San Antonio on Wednesday.

The fish were released into the lake from the north shore ramp.

Monterey County said there will be six deliveries total and there will be 5,000 fish being delivered.

Lake San Antonio was also approved for an annual trout stocking of 30,000 pounds.

County park staff say they hope the restocking of rainbow trout will help more fishing enthusiasts to visit the lake during the winter.