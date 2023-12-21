Increase in deaths of homeless persons recognized during annual Homeless Memorial in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- During an emotional ceremony on Thursday, Santa Cruz County recognized the 122 homeless individuals who died from December 2022 to December 2023.

It's a number that went up even on the day of the memorial, with a woman identified as Michelle Bryant passing away on Coral Street on Thursday morning.

"We want to make sure that we both celebrate the lives of those who passed away and honor them," said Joey Crottogini of the Homeless Persons Health Project.

According to information from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency, the number of homeless people who died has gone up over the last five years.

In 2020 the county reported 60 people experiencing homelessness died. In 2021 that number jumped to 77 and then 95 the following year.

Then from 2022 to 2023 the number of deceased climbed from 91 to 122 as of Thursday morning.

Some of the people speaking at the Homeless Memorial reflected on the deaths of those they knew, indicating some individuals were doing best to get back on their feet and better their lives.

"It's super sad to see someone struggle for a really long time and there's nothing you can do for them but love them," said one speaker.