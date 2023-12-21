Former part-time Santa Cruz High band staff member arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in 2001, police say

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they have arrested a former Santa Cruz High School band staff member who allegedly sexually assaulted a student back in 2001.

Police said they arrested 63-year-old Ronald Salinas of Santa Cruz at his residence on Thursday afternoon. Officers said that Salinas allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile at his residence in 2001.

Investigators said the victim just came forward this year to report the crime to Santa Cruz City School District.

Santa Cruz Police said that the school district reported the incident to them and have been corporative with the investigation.

Investigators said that the victim was a student and was in the Santa Cruz High School Band in 2001 while Salinas was working as a part-time staff member for the high school band.

Police said that Salinas is no longer employed by the school. Salinas is currently booked into the Santa Cruz Jail on a charge for sexual assault on a juvenile.

Santa Cruz Police is asking for anyone with information on this case to contact the Investigations Division at 831-420-5820.