Dungeness crab season pushed back to Jan. 11 for Monterey Bay, season opens Jan. 5 for northernmost counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said northernmost counties in California will have Dungeness crab season open on Jan. 5.

However, Fish and Wildlife officials said that crab season in the Monterey Bay will remain closed due to the presence of humpback whales and potentially getting entangled with crab traps.

State officials said the next assessment for the region will take place around Jan. 11.

The season will open on January 5 for fisherman who operate from the Oregon border to the Sonoma/Mendocino County line.

All other regions in the state will remain closed at this time.

According to Fish and Wildlife, recreational crab traps are still restricted in these areas but recreational crab fisherman are allowed to use other methods including hoop nets and crab snares.

This is the fourth time that the opening of crab season has been delayed.