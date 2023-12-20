Volunteers needed for Monterey County point-in-time count

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey is looking volunteers to help in their 2024 point-in-time survey.

County officials said the annual count of how many people are unhoused on a single night will help them decide on potential policy decisions for 2024.

The Coalition of Homeless Services Providers said the survey will be taking place on January 31 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and they will need 150 volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

San Benito County is also looking for volunteers as well for their point-in-time count. You can click here for more information.