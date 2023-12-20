Salinas businesses see boost in revenue ahead of the holiday season

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- With only five days until Christmas Day, shoppers are heading to Oldtown Salinas.

Shops in Downtown Salinas are busier than normal as some businesses are seeing an increase in customers for the holiday.



"I actually have seen quite a bit of increase, I would say after thanksgiving," said Wendi Yeater, manager at Casona on Main.



She says she has seen an increase of about 75% at her store.



"We've had a lot of local support. And that's also nice. You know, our foot traffic is probably 50% local and 50% people visiting the area," said Yeater.



According to the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce, there were 183 stores along Main Street.



A block away from Casona on Main, you'll walk by the fashion store Head Over Heels



"People, you know, not realizing Christmas is a week away or kind of summer panicking, but some are finishing up and some are shopping, but the rain hasn't stopped at all. You know, they're still coming in," said Christine Campos, who is the assistant manager for Head Over Heels

According to the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce local businesses are key contributors to job creations.

Karin Moss who is the CEO and President of the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce said they hope more local shoppers decide to shop local.

"By shopping local, we can create a unique location where visitors want to come to our town and shop in our town," Moss said. "So shopping local doesn't necessarily only impact the downtown, it impacts the entire community."

For every $100 spent at locally owned businesses, $68 stays in the community according to the Chamber of Commerce.

According to the Chamber of Commerce shopping locally reduces the environmental footprint with sustainable and eco-friendly shopping experience.