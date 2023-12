SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz officers are on scene investigating a solo car vehicle that resulted in a fatality on Highway 1 near Morrisey Boulevard.

Officials confirmed the crash involved only involved one vehicle and have closed down the far right lane of southbound Highway 1. There's no approximate time when the lane will reopen.

This is an ongoing story. We'll have updates as soon as they become available.