27-year-old Santa Cruz man dies in solo vehicle crash on Highway 1 Near Morrisey Boulevard

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol confirmed that a 27-year-old Santa Cruz man is dead after he flipped his truck on Highway 1 near Morrisey Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Officers said the crash happened around 7:44 a.m. on Southbound Highway 1 near Morrisey Boulevard.

Investigators said that the 27-year-old Santa Cruz man was driving a white 2011 Ford F-150 at undetermined speed.

CHP said that the truck veered off the roadway and flipped. Officers said that the 27-year-old Santa Cruz man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

The crash is still under investigation but officers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

Original Story

CHP Santa Cruz officers are on scene investigating a solo car vehicle that resulted in a fatality on Highway 1 near Morrisey Boulevard.

Officials confirmed the crash involved only involved one vehicle and have closed down the far right lane of southbound Highway 1. There's no approximate time when the lane will reopen.

This is an ongoing story. We'll have updates as soon as they become available.