People living in Bolsa Knolls neighborhood getting prepared for potential flooding

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Rain is expected on the Central Coast and people who live in Bolsa Knolls experienced major flooding in Dec. 2022 and many people were outraged that nothing was done.

Some people who have lived in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood for years said they're trying their best to prepare for more rain, but still have concerns.

"With the ground saturation that happens out here because of the water table being high because of the creek," said Randel Dowty, who lives in Bolsa Knolls. "I feel like we can wake up any day now and be flooded."

Randel Dowty said he's experienced three big floods since he's lived here.

Monterey County Public Information Officer Nicholas Pasculli said their Public Works department is all hands-on deck.

"Clearing of the drains inlets and the culverts in the Bolsa Knolls area." said Pasculli,

Pasculli said that their Public Works Department has a special district staff that do that work in the fall and through mid November, but people like Dowty he said he's still preparing just in case he needs to evacuate again.

"We have plants here that absorb a lot of the water." said Dowty.

Dowty said he also grabs sandbags and buys tarps to protect his home.

Monterey County said it put out stockpiles of sandbags and they're refreshed as needed.

For a full list of where you get Sandbags in Monterey County, click here.