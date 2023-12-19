Skip to Content
Monterey County to host TRUTH Act presentation on January 23

Monterey County
By
Published 4:35 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office will be holding a TRUTH Act presentation on January 23.

County officials said by law they have to provide information to the public about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's access to individuals and receive and consider public comment.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office will be making the presentation to the Board of Supervisors.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday January 23 at 4:15 p.m. at the Monterey County Board of Supervisors Chambers in Salinas.

The public is invited to participate in the meeting or you can participate online.

