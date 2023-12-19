18-year-old suspect involved in deadly stabbing turns himself in, police say

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON DEC. 19, 2023 AT 12:29- Greenfield Police Chief Bill Mixer confirmed to KION that an 18-year-old man who allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday morning as turned himself in.

Mixer said that they have taken Julian Nunez-Gomez into custody and he will be booked on murder charges at the Monterey County Jail.

Nunez-Gomez allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy around 2 a.m. on the 200 block of Chardonnay Drive. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Greenfield Police are looking for an 18-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy early Tuesday morning.

Officers said that the stabbing took place around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning outside of a house on the 200 block of Chardonnay Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they located a 17-year-old boy who had multiple stab wounds. Police said the juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said there were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Julian Nunez-Gomez of Greenfield.

Greenfield Police said that the stabbing appears to be gang-related.

Greenfield Police said that there is an active warrant for his arrest at this hour. Investigators said that Nunez-Gomez visits Salinas, Soledad, Greenfield and Coalinga.

Police describe Nunez-Gomez as a Hispanic male who is 5’9”, weighs 130 lbs., with a goatee, black bushy hair and brown eyes.

Second photo provided of Julian Nunez-Gomez. Photo courtesy of Greenfield Police

If you happened to see Nunez-Gomez, do not approach him and contact 911. If you happen to have any information on Nunez-Gomez, you are asked to contact Detective Lerma at 831-601-8376.