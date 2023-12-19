17-year-old boy arrested in connection to deadly stabbing, police say

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON DEC. 20, 2023 AT 12:14 PM- On Wednesday morning Greenfield Police said that they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say that they were able to serve a search warrant along with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office on the 200 block of Apple Avenue around 4 a.m.

Police said that they arrested a 17-year-old boy and he will be facing multiple charges including assault, conspiracy and accessory to murder.

Greenfield Police said the boy was transported to the Monterey County Juvenile Hall.

Investigators say that there are no other outstanding suspects related to this investigation.

On Tuesday, police were able to arrest 18-year-old Julian Nunez-Gomez who allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Christopher Alonso on the 200 block of Chardonnay Drive.

18-year-old suspect involved in deadly stabbing turns himself in, police say

UPDATE ON DEC. 19, 2023 AT 12:29- Greenfield Police Chief Bill Mixer confirmed to KION that an 18-year-old man who allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday morning as turned himself in.

Mixer said that they have taken Julian Nunez-Gomez into custody and he will be booked on murder charges at the Monterey County Jail.

Nunez-Gomez allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy around 2 a.m. on the 200 block of Chardonnay Drive. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Christopher Alonso of Greenfield.

17-year-old boy dead in overnight stabbing, Greenfield Police looking for 18-year-old suspect

Greenfield Police are looking for an 18-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy early Tuesday morning.

Officers said that the stabbing took place around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning outside of a house on the 200 block of Chardonnay Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they located a 17-year-old boy who had multiple stab wounds. Police said the juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said there were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Julian Nunez-Gomez of Greenfield.

Greenfield Police said that the stabbing appears to be gang-related.

Greenfield Police said that there is an active warrant for his arrest at this hour. Investigators said that Nunez-Gomez visits Salinas, Soledad, Greenfield and Coalinga.

Police describe Nunez-Gomez as a Hispanic male who is 5’9”, weighs 130 lbs., with a goatee, black bushy hair and brown eyes.

Second photo provided of Julian Nunez-Gomez. Photo courtesy of Greenfield Police

If you happened to see Nunez-Gomez, do not approach him and contact 911. If you happen to have any information on Nunez-Gomez, you are asked to contact Detective Lerma at 831-601-8376.