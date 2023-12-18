Monterey Bay F.C. releases 2024 schedule, home games will be televised on KION

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- It is never too early to start getting hyped up for soccer season.

Monterey Bay F.C. announced their 2024 USL Championship League schedule on Monday afternoon.

In their third season, the Crisp and Kelp will look to take the next leap and clinch their first playoff birth. Last season, the Union went 11-8-15 and finished with 41 points which was five points shy of making the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Union will open up their campaign on the road against El Paso Locomotive on Wednesday March 13.

MBFC will have their home opener at Cardinale Stadium against the defending USL Champion Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday March 16.

For the second straight year, all 17 USL Monterey Bay F.C. home games will be televised on KION. We will share the game times of those home games soon.

Our sports director Maxwell Glenn has the latest on the schedule throughout our shows tonight.

To see the full schedule, click here.