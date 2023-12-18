Fresh Express recalls multiple spinach products due to possible a potential health risk from listeria monocytogenes￼￼￼

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Food and Drug Administration announced that Fresh Express issued a voluntary recall over concerns that their spinach products could have listeria.

The company issued a recall over their 8-ounce spinach product with the product code G332 with an expiration date by December 15.

They also recalled the Publix Spinach 9-ounce product with a product code G332 and use-by-date of Dec. 14.

The products were sold in seven states but they were not sold in California.

The CDC says that there have been no other Fresh Express products are being recalled.

The FDA says that listeria can cause serious and deadly infections in children, senior citizens or people with a weakened immune systems.

Listeria infections could also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant woman.

Some of the symptoms include high fever, severe headache and nausea.

If you have the products in your fridge, you should throw them away. If you need a refund or have any other questions, you are asked to contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472.

To see detailed product codes, click here.