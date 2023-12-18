City of Salinas awards best decorated house

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- There are some houses in Salinas that are spreading holiday cheer.

Councilman Steve McShane hosted the annual Holiday Home Lighting Competition which showed some the most decorative houses in Salinas.

The winner for the for the most beautifully decorated house was over on 856 Lexington Drive which is -- also called the "Salinas Version of Candy Cane Lane."

However, some honorable houses that got honorable mentions include homes on Dickens Drive, Rider Avenue, Paloma Avenue and Truman Street.

Here are some photos of the most decorative houses in Salinas