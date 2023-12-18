CHP Santa Cruz officer injured in rear-end crash on Highway 17

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A CHP Santa Cruz Officer has been released from a local hospital after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on Sunday night on Southbound Highway 17 north of La Madrona Drive.

CHP said the officer was responding to a roll over crash when his car was rear-ended by a 2000 Jeep Cherokee.

The California Highway Patrol said that the officer was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for moderate injuries. The 24-year-old officer from Aptos was released from the hospital and is recovering at-home.

CHP said the driver and both passengers of the Jeep Grand Cherokee were transported to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. The female driver and female passenger suffered minor injuries while the male passenger in the car suffered major injuries.

The crash caused Southbound Highway 17 to be closed for over 40 minutes.

The California Highway Patrol said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.