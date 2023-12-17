Sandbag locations throughout the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- With rain expected throughout the Central Coast this week, all three Central Coast counties will have multiple sandbag locations to help community members prepare for the winter storm season.
We have a list of where you can get your sandbags to help protect your residence.
Monterey County
There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout Monterey County. There are also multiple locations where you can fill your bags.
Here are some of the locations where you can get sandbags:
- North County Fire District - Station 1- 11200 Speegle St, Castroville
- Monterey County Regional Fire Station 3- 31 Laureless Grade Road, Salinas, CA
- CALFIRE South Monterey County- 401 Canal Street, King City
The sand piles will be located here:
- San Ardo Fire Station- 62180 Railroad St, San Ardo, CA 93450
- Bolsa Knolls: Russell Road @ Eisenhower St (Island) in Salinas
- Oliver extension off HWY 1 (Adjacent to River Inn Hotel) in Carmel Valley
For a complete list, click here.
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County has multiple locations throughout the county where you can get sand and bags. Here are some of those locations. The county shared that they recommend people call these locations to confirm availability.
North Santa Cruz County
- Big Creek Fire Station, 240 Swanton Rd in Davenport
- Boulder Creek Fire, 13230 Highway 9 in Boulder Creek
- Fall Creek Station, 7276 Empire Grade in Santa Cruz
- Felton Fire Station, 131 Kirby St in Felton
- Ben Lomond Fire, 9430 Highway 9 in Ben Lomond
- Valley Churches United, 9400 Highway 9 in Ben Lomond
- Zayante Fire Station, 7700 Zayante Rd in Felton, CA
- Scotts Valley Fire Station, 7 Erba Lane in Scotts Valley
Mid-Santa Cruz County
- Branciforte Fire, 2711 Branciforte Drive in Santa Cruz
- Central Fire, 944 17th Avenue in Santa Cruz
- Fire Administration Office, 230 Walnut Street, Santa Cruz
- London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center Street, Santa Cruz
South Santa Cruz County
- CAL FIRE Corralitos, 120 Eureka Canyon Road in Watsonville.
- Pajaro Valley Fire, 562 Casserly Rd in Watsonville
- Joyce McKenzie Park, 500 Joyce Drive in Watsonville
- CALFIRE Burrell, 25050 Highland Way in Los Gatos
- Watsonville Fire Station No. 1, 115 Second Street
San Benito County
Residents can get sand and bags from five locations throughout the county. Here are the locations. It is recommended you bring your own shovel.
- San Benito County Yard at 3220 Southside Road in Hollister
- San Juan Bautista City Yard on 311 2nd Street, San Juan Bautista
- City of Hollister Public Works Yard on 1321 South Street in Hollister
- Hollister Fire Station No. 2 on 2240 Valley View Road in Hollister
- Hollister Airport on 60 Airport Drive in Hollister.