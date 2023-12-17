Sandbag locations throughout the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- With rain expected throughout the Central Coast this week, all three Central Coast counties will have multiple sandbag locations to help community members prepare for the winter storm season.

We have a list of where you can get your sandbags to help protect your residence.

Monterey County

There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout Monterey County. There are also multiple locations where you can fill your bags.

Here are some of the locations where you can get sandbags:

North County Fire District - Station 1 - 11200 Speegle St, Castroville

- Monterey County Regional Fire Station 3- 31 Laureless Grade Road, Salinas, CA

CALFIRE South Monterey County- 401 Canal Street, King City

The sand piles will be located here:

San Ardo Fire Station- 62180 Railroad St, San Ardo, CA 93450

Bolsa Knolls: Russell Road @ Eisenhower St (Island) in Salinas

Oliver extension off HWY 1 (Adjacent to River Inn Hotel) in Carmel Valley

For a complete list, click here.

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County has multiple locations throughout the county where you can get sand and bags. Here are some of those locations. The county shared that they recommend people call these locations to confirm availability.

North Santa Cruz County

Big Creek Fire Station, 240 Swanton Rd in Davenport

Boulder Creek Fire, 13230 Highway 9 in Boulder Creek

Fall Creek Station, 7276 Empire Grade in Santa Cruz

Felton Fire Station, 131 Kirby St in Felton

Ben Lomond Fire, 9430 Highway 9 in Ben Lomond

Valley Churches United, 9400 Highway 9 in Ben Lomond

Zayante Fire Station, 7700 Zayante Rd in Felton, CA

Scotts Valley Fire Station, 7 Erba Lane in Scotts Valley

Mid-Santa Cruz County

Branciforte Fire, 2711 Branciforte Drive in Santa Cruz

Central Fire, 944 17th Avenue in Santa Cruz

Fire Administration Office , 230 Walnut Street, Santa Cruz

, London Nelson Community Center , 301 Center Street, Santa Cruz

,

South Santa Cruz County

CAL FIRE Corralitos, 120 Eureka Canyon Road in Watsonville.

Pajaro Valley Fire, 562 Casserly Rd in Watsonville

Joyce McKenzie Park, 500 Joyce Drive in Watsonville

CALFIRE Burrell, 25050 Highland Way in Los Gatos

Watsonville Fire Station No. 1, 115 Second Street

San Benito County

Residents can get sand and bags from five locations throughout the county. Here are the locations. It is recommended you bring your own shovel.