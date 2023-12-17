Missing, uncooperative boyfriend person of interest in Capitola woman’s disappearance

WRITTEN BY KTVU STAFF

EL CERRITO, Calif- Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the missing persons case of a Capitola woman. The case is being referred to as a homicide investigation by El Cerrito Police.

El Cerrito police are looking for the boyfriend of Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Hermann, last seen in Santa Cruz on Dec. 3. Her boyfriend is 54-year-old Theobald (Theo) Brooks Lengyel, an El Cerrito resident.

Officials said Lengyel also goes by "Mylo Stone." He's considered a person of interest in Alice's disappearance "based on his actions" and has not cooperated with the police investigation.

Alice's family reported her missing Dec. 12 after not hearing from her for over a week.

Photo of Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann who has been missing since Dec. 12. Photo courtesy of El Cerrito Police

Police found her car in front of Lengyel's home.

He's also believed to have traveled north to Portland, Ore.

Lengyel is described as a white man standing at 5 feet 10 inches with brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs 170 pounds. He normally drives a 1989 blue Ford pickup truck with the license plate "UNCLDRT."

Alice is 61 years old and a Pacific Islander woman. She's 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 135 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair, and usually drives a red 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV with the plates "5VAC944."

A photo of Hermann's car which was last seen in front of Lengyel's home. Photo courtesy of El Cerrito Police

Both cars are in police custody. El Cerrito Police are collaborating with authorities with the Capitola and Portland Police Departments in the investigation.

Anyone who spends time in regional parks and open spaces is asked to be "on the lookout" for anything suspicious.