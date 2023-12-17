Del Rey Oaks Police looking for two suspects allegedly involved in elderly abuse scam

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Del Rey Oaks Police is looking for two suspects who allegedly targeted an senior citizen at the Safeway store in Del Rey Oaks.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday as the woman followed the victim outside of the store and attempted to reach into her purse.

Officers say the woman was unsuccessful in that attempt.

Investigators add the victim got into her car but the male suspect was trying to distract her as the female suspect tried to steal the victim's purse again.

Police said witnesses in the area were able to prevent the theft from happening.

Del Rey Oaks Police said the suspects were last seen driving away in a dark-colored Porsche Cayenne.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact Del Rey Oaks Police.