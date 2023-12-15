San Lorenzo Valley Water District proposes two-percent water rate increase to offset fire, storm recovery costs

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The San Lorenzo Valley Water District announced a proposed 2% increase in water rates that could take effect in March 2024. The proposal is subject to a final vote and a series of public meetings.

According to the water district, this increase is the result of a rate study process that began in March 2023 that included five public metings.

The new rate, they said, would address impacts from the CZU Fires, COVID and the destructive winter storms of 2022/2023.

SLVWD said typical residential water customers would see their monthly bill increase by a few dollars in 2024 with a similar increase in each succeeding year for five years.

But not without input from the community.

Two meetings are being held to discuss the proposed rate increase and are taking place on the following dates and times:

Highlands Park Senior Center - Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - 8500 Hwy 9 in Ben Lomond

San Lorenzo Valley Water District Conference Room - Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. - 12788 Hwy 9 in Boulder Creek

Written protests regarding the rate increase can be submitted as well. For more information on that, plus Prop 218 click here