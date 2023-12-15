Skip to Content
Top Stories

Area shutdown overnight due to fire at Georgia Pacific Packing

By
today at 8:37 AM
Published 5:24 AM

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV) - A structure fire broke out around 11:30pm Thursday night at a Georgia Pacific Packing Building at the intersection of Terven and Vertin avenue, just behind the Salinas valley truck stop.

According to officials, there had been concerns of the fire spreading to the nearby truck stop and the vehicles staying there overnight, with police urging truckers to move before blocking the area off for a few hours. Fire crews fought back the flames, but roads were reopened once fire crews got the blaze under control.

Salinas police say the fire department was able to contain the fire to one building and there were no reported injuries.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
California
firefighters
monterey county
salinas
structure fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mickey Adams

Morning Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content