Operation Santa Claus helps more than 400 families in South Monterey County

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa ditched the sleigh and traditional red suit in favor of camouflage gear and a helicopter as part of Operation Santa Claus, which helped 440 families in need this holiday season.

Santa's helicopter touched down at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds in King City.

He and his crew of elves were armed with toys and Pozole meal kits for families specifically picked by the school districts in the area.

"It's the first time we came and we didn't expect this surprise they were giving us," said Teresa Paramo.

The Grinch also made an appearance to keep kids in line as the 1,100 kids accepted toys.

Teresa's son, Miguel, had a couple of goals in mind while at the event.

"I want to meet Santa, but then I'll eat some cookies," said Miguel.

The event was put on by multiple agencies, including Cal Water and Chevron with the help of Supervisor Chris Lopez and some schools in South Monterey County.