Convicted murderer killed by two inmates at Salinas Valley State Prison, CDCR

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Valley State Prison staff said two SVSP inmates are placed in restricted housing after allegedly attacking and killing another inmate at the recreation yard of the facility.

The CDCR said two officers at SVSP saw a Tulare County inmate, identified as Oracio Ramirez, being attacked by two inmates around 8:40 a.m. on December 14, 2023.

Staff identified the suspected attackers as David Pacheco and Adrian Lopez.

The CDCR said an "inmate manufactured weapon" was found after the attack and Ramirez was being treated at the scene. Ramirez was pronounced dead at 9:02 a.m.

Ramirez was initially sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery among other charges.

The CDCR said Lopez was booked from Santa Clara County after being sentenced to three years for second-degree attempted murder, attempted robbery and for shooting at a vehicle.

Pacheco was received from Los Angeles County, according to the CDCR, after being sentenced to life for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

No other staff or inmates were injured as a result of the attack.