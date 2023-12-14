Skip to Content
Seaside Police Officer on administrative leave due to alleged excessive force on a teenager, police say

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Seaside police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly using excessive force against a male teenager.

Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges told KION the officer's name involved in the alleged incidents is John Crivello

Borges also told KION that Crivello was involved in another incident involving a minor.

In this photo, you can see Crivello pointing a gun at a 16-year-old boy who is just off camera.

Borges said to KION that while not specific to the case, Borges tells KION it is not an unauthorized tactic.

"Seaside PD believes in our motto, TRUST, and those who engage in any form of misconduct will be held accountable. We value your trust. I value your trust and we will do the right thing," Borges said in statement.

