State approves construction plans to rebuild Pajaro Middle School

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that the Division of State Architect have approved construction plans to rebuild Pajaro Middle School.

The school district said that they have opened up contractor bids and the district bid opening will occur on January 16 at 205 Blackburn Street in Watsonville and will share a contract recommendation at their next board meeting scheduled for January 24, 2024.

The school has been closed since March when the classrooms and the turf field suffered damage from flooding.

School district officials said that construction of the school is expected to begin in February and finish construction on June 30, 2024.

Currently, 130 sixth grade students are attending classes at Hall District Elementary or Ohlone Elementary School. There are also 300 seventh or eighth grade students at Lakeview Middle School.

The district said that most of the project costs will be covered by FEMA, Cal OES and district insurance. However, the district said that most of the expenses will not be funded by FEMA or Cal OES.

PVUSD says that they might have to shift $2 million from the general fund to complete repairs to the school and install a new turf field.

This comes after Monterey County Board Supervisors had to cut upgrades from their Pajaro Relief Plan on Dec. 6.