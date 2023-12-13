Skip to Content
Six people taken to a hospital after a UCSC bus crashes into wall

Alekz Londos
By ,
Updated
today at 12:15 PM
Published 12:48 AM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A University of California, Santa Cruz bus crashed into a rock wall on Tuesday night that sent five students and the bus driver to a local hospital.

Photo taken by Alekz Londos

Multiple people were being treated off Coolidge Drive near High Street.

The university said that two people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries and four people are receiving care for moderate to minor injuries.

The university says they are providing counseling for students and staff on campus.

The UC Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating the crash at the moment.

KION is working to gather more information and will pass it along once we confirm details of accident.

Lindsey Selzer

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

