PVUSD interim superintendent gives tour of damage at Pajaro Middle School

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON DEC. 14, 2023 AT 5:48 PM: Pajaro Valley Unified School District Interim Superintendent Murry Schekman, gave KION a tour of the extensive damage at Pajaro Middle School.

"It broke my heart," said Schekman. "This is the second time in my career that this school was flooded."

The library suffered the most damage during the flooding in March.

"Counselors office is over there, a beautiful sunken area where kids' hangout and read, bookshelves all around, and we'll bring it back," said Interim Superintendent, Schekan. "Obviously, things were destroyed quite a bit."

Schekman said there's a lot of things they need to fix at the school.

"We need to redo electrical in almost every place, do the sheetrock, do the flooring, paint" said Schekman. "So, it's not major construction, but it's a fair amount of work, $7-10 million dollars."

Schekman said they will be starting construction in January.

On Dec. 6, the Monterey County Board Supervisors cut funding from the Pajaro Relief Plan that would have helped the rebuilding process of the school.

The school district would have received $2 million from the county which would have helped rebuild the community field.

"We're going to pull some money from the district. I think we can get matching funds from the community," said Schekman. "That's going to be plan you'll be able to read about because we're formulating it right now."

Schekman says they want to install turf on the field that would last 10 years.

Schekman says once the construction officially starts at the school, they expect the project done by June 2024.

State approves construction plans to rebuild Pajaro Middle School

On Wednesday, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that the Division of State Architect have approved construction plans to rebuild Pajaro Middle School.

The school district said that they have opened up contractor bids and the district bid opening will occur on January 16 at 205 Blackburn Street in Watsonville and will share a contract recommendation at their next board meeting scheduled for January 24, 2024.

The school has been closed since March when the classrooms and the turf field suffered damage from flooding.

School district officials said that construction of the school is expected to begin in February and finish construction on June 30, 2024.

Currently, 130 sixth grade students are attending classes at Hall District Elementary or Ohlone Elementary School. There are also 300 seventh or eighth grade students at Lakeview Middle School.

The district said that most of the project costs will be covered by FEMA, Cal OES and district insurance. However, the district said that most of the expenses will not be funded by FEMA or Cal OES.

PVUSD says that they might have to shift $2 million from the general fund to complete repairs to the school and install a new turf field.

This comes after Monterey County Board Supervisors had to cut upgrades from their Pajaro Relief Plan on Dec. 6.