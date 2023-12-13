Project Santa Drop-Off Locations

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Many children throughout Monterey County would love to have Christmas gifts under their trees.

We are partnering with Project Santa which is non-profit organization that works with local families and groups in Monterey County to supply gifts to teenagers in group homes and children or need.

Here are the locations where you can drop off clothes.

Wednesday, December 13, 5pm-6pm

Allstate Insurance

1820 North Main Street

Harden Ranch Plaza Shopping Center

Salinas, CA 93906

Thursday, December 14, 5pm-6pm

Valley Health Plan

917 North Main Street

Salinas, CA 93906

Today through Friday December 15th 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Sanborn Pharmacy

323 N. Sanborn Rd

Salinas, CA 93905

For a full gift list that you can give to kids, click here.