Project Santa Drop-Off Locations

Calista Silva
By
Published 3:53 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Many children throughout Monterey County would love to have Christmas gifts under their trees.

We are partnering with Project Santa which is non-profit organization that works with local families and groups in Monterey County to supply gifts to teenagers in group homes and children or need.

Here are the locations where you can drop off clothes.

Wednesday, December 13, 5pm-6pm
Allstate Insurance
1820 North Main Street
Harden Ranch Plaza Shopping Center
Salinas, CA 93906

Thursday, December 14, 5pm-6pm
Valley Health Plan
917 North Main Street
Salinas, CA 93906

Today through Friday December 15th  9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Sanborn Pharmacy

323 N. Sanborn Rd

Salinas, CA 93905

For a full gift list that you can give to kids, click here.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

