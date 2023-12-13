Project Santa Drop-Off Locations
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Many children throughout Monterey County would love to have Christmas gifts under their trees.
We are partnering with Project Santa which is non-profit organization that works with local families and groups in Monterey County to supply gifts to teenagers in group homes and children or need.
Here are the locations where you can drop off clothes.
Wednesday, December 13, 5pm-6pm
Allstate Insurance
1820 North Main Street
Harden Ranch Plaza Shopping Center
Salinas, CA 93906
Thursday, December 14, 5pm-6pm
Valley Health Plan
917 North Main Street
Salinas, CA 93906
Today through Friday December 15th 9 a.m. -5 p.m.
Sanborn Pharmacy
323 N. Sanborn Rd
Salinas, CA 93905
For a full gift list that you can give to kids, click here.