King City Police Officers to get pay increase starting on January 1

today at 4:31 PM
Published 4:28 PM

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Officers with the King City Police Department will be getting a pay increase in their salaries starting next year.

The King City Council approved the increase during their meeting on Tuesday night.

King City Police said there is a shortage of applicants applying to become police officers. The city says that the pay raise is aims for experienced officers to help train new recruits.

The one step salary increase for officers and sergeants will take place on January 1, 2024.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

