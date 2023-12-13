Keith Urban to perform at the California Rodeo Salinas kick-off concert

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Music fans on the Central Coast might want to clear their concert schedules in July 2024.

The California Rodeo Salinas announced that country music superstar Keith Urban will be performing at the 2024 California Rodeo Salinas Big Week Kick Off Concert.

Urban will be performing on Friday July 12, 2024 at 5 p.m.

In October, Urban was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has 43 Top 10 singles that have produced over 100 million Spotify streams.

During his career, Urban has won four Grammy Awards, 13 CMA Awards and two People's Choice Awards. Some of his songs you might have heard from Urban include the following, "Blue Ain’t Your Color”, “Wasted Time”, “Somebody Like You," and "Long Hot Summer,"

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Thursday Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. You can only purchase tickets online at carodeo.com. For more information on ticket prices, go here.