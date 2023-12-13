Central Coast Salvation Army locations seeing drop in donations

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salvation Army confirmed that they have seen a drop in donations for two locations on the Central Coast, one in Hollister and in South Monterey County.

It's a trend the organization said has forced them to adjust how to distribute donations to families in need.

"The high school in Soledad let us use the parking lot and we helped out 500 families just from Soledad," said Maria Romero who is the major for Salvation Army Hollister Corps, "And in Gonzales we helped out 400 families, so, each city we've been helping a lot, but this year, we're just going to get together in one city."

Maria Romero, who oversees The Salvation Army Branch of Hollister and South Monterey County said because donations have been low they're only able to help 600 families in South Monterey County and 350 families in Hollister.

Normally, Romero said The Salvation Army would help thousands​ of families.



She said donors might be dealing with the impact of inflation.

"Those families, that would before be a good donor to us, now they're thinking i cannot give you this year because I need to pay these bills." said Romero.

According to Statista, prices in November 2023 were up 3 percent compared to 2022.

Romero said The Salvation Army also doesn't have a dedicated office in South Monterey County, which could also be an issue.

With the drop in donations Romero said some salvation army members are using their own money to make sure people get any help for the holidays.



"My boss yesterday approved to buy at least gift cards for the teenagers." said Romero.

Romero said they have a toy drive next week on Dec. 20 in Gonzales and on Dec. 21st in Hollister.



Romero also said anyone who wants to donate to The Salvation Army and lives in South Monterey County they can go to the Starbucks in Gonzales, Soledad or King City and drop off food or toys.



If you are interested in helping out, you can visit the Salvation Army in Hollister on 920 Buena Vista Road.