Work continues on the Carmel River Lagoon

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey Public Works Department is continuing to monitor the Carmel Lagoon after high surf filled the channel last week.

Crews had excavated the channel back on Nov. 29 with sand.

Nick Pasculli who is the Monterey County Communications Officer for says public works has been monitoring the area closely in case the current rainy season brings flooding like what happened earlier this year.

"The lagoon is a little bit higher than the ocean so the idea is to build a pilot channel that slopes gently down to the ocean to create a natural pull from the lagoon into the ocean," Pasculli said "This will also to relieve some of the salt."

Crews were able to re-establish the channel using different methods and try to make it more sustainable. The County also said that workers went in and dug out the channel by hand.