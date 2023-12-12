Skip to Content
Lawsuit against Monterey High School stadium project dismissed

KION
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Monterey County Superior Court Judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Monterey High School stadium project.

The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District said that that claims filed against the project were "legally inadequate."

The lawsuit claimed the project did not have approval from a local fire authority and lacked access for people who are disabled.

The project is expected to convert a dirt field near Dan Albert Stadium into a parking are and a softball field.

"While we are pleased with the Court’s latest ruling in our favor, MPUSD remains frustrated that this worthwhile project continues to be challenged," District Superintendent P.K. Diffenbaugh said in a statement. "And that public funds must be expended to defeat these repeated -- and in this case, meritless -- lawsuits.” 

The project would also bring four new permeant field lights to the stadium and a new P.A. system.

