Jung Hoo Lee agrees to six-year, $113 million deal with San Francisco Giants, per report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Francisco Giants may have finally gotten their big ticket free agent.

The G-Men and outfielder Jung Hoo Lee are in a agreement on a six-year, $113 million deal according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post and MLB

Heyman said the contract includes an opt out after four years.

The 25-year-old Lee has been rumored on making the jump from the Korean Baseball Organization League to Major League Baseball.

Lee has played all seven seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization. He has a .340 batting average with 65 career home runs and 69 stolen bases.

This past season, Lee hit a .318 average in 86 games before an ankle injury ended his 2023 campaign.

During the 2022 season, Lee was named the KBO MVP with a .349 average and hit a career-high 23 home runs.

The Giants are expected to have an aggressive off-season as they are one of the teams in the mix to sign Japanese ace pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.