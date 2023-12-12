Gilroy Police investigating stolen package incidents, community concerned

GILROY, Calif. (KION) - Its the season of giving, and taking.

Gilroy Police said they are looking for a male suspect who allegedly took multiple packages from a home in the Eagle Ridge residential area on December 9th.

Investigators said that the suspect allegedly took multiple packages from the front porch of a residence.

With people ordering online this holiday season, your online order could make it to your doorstep, but you may never see it yourself because of porch pirates lurking around neighborhoods.



"I know that there are some elderly people who have been hit and we have been hit once," said C.D. Hollinger who lives in Gilroy.

Hollinger says she's cutting back on online orders because of how often it happens to people in her neighborhood.

"I don't really trust it. So that's why I'm not really doing a lot as I was last year," said Hollinger.

On Monday morning, Gilroy Police posted a picture of a male suspect stealing packages in the Eagle Ridge residential area during the day.

Investigators say the suspect took numerous packages in the area.

According to Security.org, 44 million Americans have been victimized by porch pirates in the last three months, the cost totaling anywhere between $6 to $20 billion dollars.

And some people, like Jennifer Henig who lives in Gilroy, are taking their own measures to prevent being a victim.

"If we're going to be gone for a period of time, we will ask like a neighbor to go and pick it up for us so that it doesn't sit on our porch. And then the same with our neighbors," said Henig who lives in Gilroy.

Law enforcement agencies suggest people ask delivery drivers to ask for a signature when delivering a package.



"Definitely keep track of them that I would your career to from someplace else which or dropping off to a neighbor where you know you know they're going to be home," said Hollinger.

According to Security.org, 18% of online shoppers take no precautions to make sure their packages are delivered safely to their doorstep, and fewer than 14% of package thefts are reported to police.

We have contacted Gilroy Police and have asked for more information on this incident. We are waiting to hear back.