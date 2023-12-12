City of Soledad looking to raise money to renovate their community center

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Soledad announced they are looking to raise over $2 million dollars to renovate their community center.

The city is working with the Community Foundation for Monterey County to raise the funds.

The community center is 30 years old and the city says it serves as a vital hub.

With the money, the city plans to do a complete kitchen renovation, HVAC improvements to the facility and emergency services upgrades. The city also plans to add EV charging stations in the parking lot.

If you are interested in donating to the campaign, click here.