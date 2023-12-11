Santa Tour returns to City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The annual Santa Tour is back in the city of Watsonville for the week of December 11, 2023.

Santa arrived in style by helicopter to the city on Monday afternoon.

He greeted some of the people in the city and will have multiple chances to say hello through the week as part of the Santa Tour running from December 13 to December 15.

Each day will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holiday Santa Tour parade days begin December 13 at Freedom Boulevard near Walgreens. That day will see Santa traveling through Freedom Elementary, Jeanette Way, Rolling Hills Middle School and all the way to Landmark Elementary and Las Brisas Park.

The Santa Tour continues December 14, with stops at Franich Park and MacQuiddy Elementary before making its way to Arista Park, H.A. Hyde Elementary and First United Methodist Church.

And on December 15th the Santa Tour begins at the city's plaza before going to the Senior Center, Radcliff Elementary and Muzzio Park and wrapping up in Brentwood Park.

A map of all of the stops for this year's Santa Tour is available by clicking here