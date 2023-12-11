Skip to Content
Top Stories

Santa Tour returns to City of Watsonville

Watsonville Recreation Dept
By
Published 7:27 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The annual Santa Tour is back in the city of Watsonville for the week of December 11, 2023.

Santa arrived in style by helicopter to the city on Monday afternoon.

He greeted some of the people in the city and will have multiple chances to say hello through the week as part of the Santa Tour running from December 13 to December 15.

Each day will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holiday Santa Tour parade days begin December 13 at Freedom Boulevard near Walgreens. That day will see Santa traveling through Freedom Elementary, Jeanette Way, Rolling Hills Middle School and all the way to Landmark Elementary and Las Brisas Park.

The Santa Tour continues December 14, with stops at Franich Park and MacQuiddy Elementary before making its way to Arista Park, H.A. Hyde Elementary and First United Methodist Church.

And on December 15th the Santa Tour begins at the city's plaza before going to the Senior Center, Radcliff Elementary and Muzzio Park and wrapping up in Brentwood Park.

A map of all of the stops for this year's Santa Tour is available by clicking here

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content