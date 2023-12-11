San Juan Bautista assistant city manager placed on paid administrative leave

Skip to Content
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Juan Bautista's assistant city manager is on administrative leave due to performance-related issues.

The City says Brian Foucht is still getting paid during his time away while the city conducts an investigation.

The city says Foucht is getting paid $138,000 annually.

City manager Don Reynolds told KION that he expects the investigation to be over by the end of the month.

It is unclear what specific issues the city had with Foucht.

