Man accused of assaulting Los Gatos Police Officer arrested in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a person wanted for assaulting a Los Gatos Police Officer has been arrested in Santa Cruz.

People near Glenwood and May Avenue were asked to avoid the area during this search.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Ryan Palasik and he's being booked on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and allegedly assaulting a Los Gatos officer.

KION reached out to Los Gatos police about the incident and they said it happened on December 6th.

Los Gatos P.D. added Palasik rammed a stolen car into a Los Gatos patrol vehicle. The officer was unharmed in the incident.

Investigators said the stolen vehicle's plates were spotted with the help of the city's license plate reader program, which found the vehicle was stolen out of Felton.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff deputies reported they found the vehicle along Highway 9 in the Ben Lomond area on December 11. After attempting a traffic stop, the vehicle escaped and a "be on the lookout" notice was issued to neighboring counties.

The vehicle was later tracked to Felker Street in Santa Cruz where deputies found the Palasik and arrested him without further incident.