Watsonville Community Hospital nurses ratify new contract with Pajaro Valley Health Care District

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Nurses at Watsonville Community Hospital have ratified a new three-year contract with the Pajaro Valley Health Care District

The California Nurses Association and the Pajaro Valley Health Care District board have been in negotations for a new contract since July.

The Nurses Association says the contract will help improve retention of experienced nurses.

According to the nurses association, the deal includes a hospital guarantee that 20 percent of the staff positions will be preserved as part-time.

There will also be protections against outsourcing jobs and safeguards against mandatory overtime for nurses.

The Pajaro Valley Health Care District is scheduled to ratify the contract this week.

Derrick Ow

