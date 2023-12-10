Watsonville Community Hospital nurses ratify new contract with Pajaro Valley Health Care District

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Nurses at Watsonville Community Hospital have ratified a new three-year contract with the Pajaro Valley Health Care District

The California Nurses Association and the Pajaro Valley Health Care District board have been in negotations for a new contract since July.

The Nurses Association says the contract will help improve retention of experienced nurses.

According to the nurses association, the deal includes a hospital guarantee that 20 percent of the staff positions will be preserved as part-time.

There will also be protections against outsourcing jobs and safeguards against mandatory overtime for nurses.

The Pajaro Valley Health Care District is scheduled to ratify the contract this week.