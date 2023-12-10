Skip to Content
Top Stories

Plane makes emergency landing near Gonzales, Deputies say no injuries reported

Monterey County Sheriff's Office
By
Updated
today at 1:50 PM
Published 1:49 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a pilot made an emergency landing in an ag field just north of Gonzales due to engine issues on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said that the incident occurred just after 12 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Deputies said the pilot communicated that they needed to make an emergency landing in ag field due to the plane experiencing engine issues.

The Sheriff's Office said that the pilot landed a Cessna-sized plane in ag field on the 21600 block of Old Stage Road.

Monterey County Regional Fire was able to make contact with the pilot and said that the pilot suffered no injures.

The Sheriff's Office said the plane did not suffer any damage during the landing. The pilot was the only occupant in the plane.

Deputies said the pilot was in communication with the Salinas Airport tower during the emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be taking over the investigation according to deputies.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content