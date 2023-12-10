Plane makes emergency landing near Gonzales, Deputies say no injuries reported

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a pilot made an emergency landing in an ag field just north of Gonzales due to engine issues on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said that the incident occurred just after 12 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Deputies said the pilot communicated that they needed to make an emergency landing in ag field due to the plane experiencing engine issues.

The Sheriff's Office said that the pilot landed a Cessna-sized plane in ag field on the 21600 block of Old Stage Road.

Monterey County Regional Fire was able to make contact with the pilot and said that the pilot suffered no injures.

The Sheriff's Office said the plane did not suffer any damage during the landing. The pilot was the only occupant in the plane.

Deputies said the pilot was in communication with the Salinas Airport tower during the emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be taking over the investigation according to deputies.