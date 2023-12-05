Skip to Content
Top Stories

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds returning to the California International Airshow in 2024, Blue Angels returning to Salinas in 2025

KION
By
today at 3:11 PM
Published 3:09 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It may be December, but it is never too early to get excited for the California International Airshow Salinas.

Airshow officials announced that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be returning to the skies in Salinas in 2024. The Thunderbirds performed in this year's Airshow.

The U.S. Military unveiled their schedules at  International Council of Airshows Convention in Las Vegas.

The United States Navy Blue Angels will be returning to Salinas for the 2025 Airshow.

The 43rd California International Airshow will be held on Sept 27-29, 2024.

The 44th California International Airshow will be held on Oct. 3 thru 5, 2025.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content