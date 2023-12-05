U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds returning to the California International Airshow in 2024, Blue Angels returning to Salinas in 2025

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It may be December, but it is never too early to get excited for the California International Airshow Salinas.

Airshow officials announced that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be returning to the skies in Salinas in 2024. The Thunderbirds performed in this year's Airshow.

The U.S. Military unveiled their schedules at International Council of Airshows Convention in Las Vegas.

The United States Navy Blue Angels will be returning to Salinas for the 2025 Airshow.

The 43rd California International Airshow will be held on Sept 27-29, 2024.

The 44th California International Airshow will be held on Oct. 3 thru 5, 2025.